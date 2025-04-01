Panthers re-sign RB Raheem Blackshear to a one-year deal

The Panthers reached agreement on a one-year deal with running back Raheem Blackshear, the team announced Tuesday.

Blackshear spent the past three seasons in Carolina.

In 2024, he played 61 offensive snaps and 179 on special teams. Blackshear 15 carries for 80 yards and returned 17 punts for an 8.5-yard average and returned 31 kickoffs for a 25.5-yard average.

In his career, he has 52 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He has added 23 punt returns for an 8.7-yard average and 66 kickoff returns for a 26.3-yard average.

He initially joined the Panthers off the Bills’ practice squad in 2022.

Blackshear entered the league as an undrafted rookie after playing at Rutgers and Virginia Tech.