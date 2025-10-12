Panthers regain lead on Tetairoa McMillan’s second TD

Tetairoa McMillan quietly has had a solid rookie season, but the Panthers wide receiver had no touchdown catches in his first five games. He has two today.

McMillan’s second touchdown, a 2-yarder from Bryce Young, has given the Panthers a 27-24 lead with 12:20 to go in the fourth quarter.

McMillan has three catches for 29 yards.

Rico Dowdle has done the most damage, getting 155 rushing yards on 24 carries against his former team. He’s also had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Bryce Young is 14-of-18 for 174 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.