Panthers rule out Chuba Hubbard, three others for Week 5

The Panthers officially will not have their starting running back for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Chuba Hubbard (calf) has been ruled out after he did not practice all week. This was the expected outcome after NFL Media reported on Friday morning that Hubbard would not play.

Rico Dowdle is expected to start in Hubbard’s place. Hubbard has rushed for 217 yards so far in 2025.

Carolina has also ruled out tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe), and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (chest).

Outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (hip), defensive tackle Cam Jackson (knee), and defensive end LaBryan Ray (ankle) are all questionable.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones (hamstring), receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring), center Cade Mays (knee), and receiver Tetairoa McMillan (calf) are all off the injury report and are set to play.