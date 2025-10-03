 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers rule out Chuba Hubbard, three others for Week 5

  
Published October 3, 2025 01:35 PM

The Panthers officially will not have their starting running back for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Chuba Hubbard (calf) has been ruled out after he did not practice all week. This was the expected outcome after NFL Media reported on Friday morning that Hubbard would not play.

Rico Dowdle is expected to start in Hubbard’s place. Hubbard has rushed for 217 yards so far in 2025.

Carolina has also ruled out tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe), and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (chest).

Outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (hip), defensive tackle Cam Jackson (knee), and defensive end LaBryan Ray (ankle) are all questionable.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones (hamstring), receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring), center Cade Mays (knee), and receiver Tetairoa McMillan (calf) are all off the injury report and are set to play.