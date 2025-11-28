Panthers rule out Jaycee Horn, four others for Sunday

Cornerback Jaycee Horn won’t be on the field when the Panthers host the Rams on Sunday.

Horn suffered a concussion in the Panthers’ loss to the 49ers and head coach Dave Canales officially ruled him out for this weekend on Friday. The Panthers also placed cornerback Corey Thornton on injured reserve this week, which leaves Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade and Akayleb Evans as the top corners in Carolina.

Canales also said that the Panthers will be without center Cade Mays (ankle) and right guard Chandler Zavala (calf). Austin Corbett started in Mays’ place against the 49ers and Jake Curhan replaced Zavala.

Linebackers Claudin Cherelus (concussion) and Christian Rozeboom (hip, hamstring) will miss the game. The Panthers signed Isaiah Simmons to their practice squad this week and he could be elevated to flesh out the healthy options at the position.