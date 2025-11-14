 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers rule out Trevin Wallace; Rico Dowdle is set to play

  
Published November 14, 2025 12:55 PM

The Panthers will have running back Rico Dowdle against the Falcons, but they will not have linebacker Trevin Wallace.

Wallace left last Sunday’s loss to the Saints with a shoulder injury and he’s been ruled out after missing practice all week. Wallace has 52 tackles two sacks and four passes defensed while starting all 10 games this season.

Dowdle missed practice on Wednesday with a quad injury, but he returned to practice on Thursday and has no injury designation for the game. Dowdle heads into the game ranked third in the NFL with 788 rushing yards.

Safety Lathan Ransom has been ruled out with a hand injury. Everyone else on the Panthers’ 53-man roster is set to play on Sunday.