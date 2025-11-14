Panthers rule out Trevin Wallace; Rico Dowdle is set to play

The Panthers will have running back Rico Dowdle against the Falcons, but they will not have linebacker Trevin Wallace.

Wallace left last Sunday’s loss to the Saints with a shoulder injury and he’s been ruled out after missing practice all week. Wallace has 52 tackles two sacks and four passes defensed while starting all 10 games this season.

Dowdle missed practice on Wednesday with a quad injury, but he returned to practice on Thursday and has no injury designation for the game. Dowdle heads into the game ranked third in the NFL with 788 rushing yards.

Safety Lathan Ransom has been ruled out with a hand injury. Everyone else on the Panthers’ 53-man roster is set to play on Sunday.