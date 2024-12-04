Panthers S Sam Franklin apologizes for postgame confrontation with Bucs

Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. apologized Wednesday for a heated altercation with Bucs players in the tunnel after the game.

Franklin was caught on video yelling for No. 33 — outside linebacker Jose Ramirez — near the Bucs locker room after the Panthers 26-23 overtime loss.

“Hey, tell 33 imma see his ass,” Franklin said, pointing toward Tampa Bay players. “On my grave, boy!”

A team staffer held back Franklin and then escorted the player back toward the Panthers locker room.

“There’s really nothing to talk about,” Franklin said, via video from Sheena Quick of 1340 AM Fox Sports. “We’re all professional athletes. That kind of stuff isn’t accepted in the NFL. Regardless of what happened on the field, we’ve got to keep those things in between the lines. It can’t spill out into the locker room or afterward, so I’d just like to apologize to the organization, my teammates and the owner, because that’s not how we want to view ourselves as professional athletes. That’s all I have to say about that situation.

“It’s a learning experience to me. It’s something I’m going to get better [at], and move forward doing better. This is something that has to be controlled and something that doesn’t need to be in the NFL.”

Coach Dave Canales talked to Franklin on Monday, and Franklin said he will accept any punishment from the league or the team.

“I’m not sure yet [if a fine is coming], but anything that happens, it comes with it, and I’m willing to accept that comes with it,” Franklin said, via video from David Newton of ESPN.