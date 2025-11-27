Panthers S Tre’von Moehrig’s one-game suspension upheld

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks has upheld Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig’s one-game suspension for punching 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin, the NFL announced Wednesday night.

Moehrig will miss Sunday’s game against the Rams, which will cost him his $65,000 game check.

Brooks is one of three hearing officers jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA. Ramon Foster and Jordy Nelson are the others.

Moehrig struck Jennings after a play, constituting a clear violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which the NFL cited as applying to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,” including “throwing a punch, or a forearm, or kicking at an opponent.”

Moehrig’s punch, which was caught by ESPN cameras, led to a brief altercation after the game ended, with Jennings taking an open-handed right cross to Moehrig’s facemask.

In 12 games this season, Moehrig has recorded 81 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

Moehrig is eligible to return to the Panthers on Monday.