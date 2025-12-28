Panthers, Seahawks locked in defensive battle, tied 3-3 at halftime

The Seahawks and Panthers are locked in a defensive battle in Charlotte.

They have combined for six points, 11 first downs, 187 yards, five punts and a turnover. They are 3-for-14 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.

The teams are tied 3-3 at halftime.

The Seahawks got into Panthers territory twice in five possessions. Jason Myers kicked a 48-yard field goal after Seattle stalled at the Carolina 30, and Sam Darnold failed to get the yard necessary on fourth down at the Carolina 39 in the closing seconds of the first half.

The Panthers, who have only 65 yards, likely wouldn’t have scored in the first half if not for Darnold’s fumble.

Panthers rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton hit Darnold’s arm, forcing the ball loose. A’Shawn Robinson recovered at the Seattle 37. After a review, replay upheld the on-field call with a close call about whether Darnold’s arm was moving forward before the ball came loose.

The Panthers had a four-play, 9-yard drive, settling for a 35-yard Ryan Fitzgerald field goal and a tie game.

Darnold is 8-of-14 for 56 yards, and Kenneth Walker has nine carries for 44 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has five catches for 32 yards.

Bryce Young has completed 7 of 14 passes for 16 yards, with Andy Dalton completing his only attempt for 25 yards. Rico Dowdle has seven carries for 33 yards.

The Panthers have lost cornerback Robert Rochell (concussion) and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle). The Seahawks list wide receiver Cody White (groin) as doubtful to return, and Pro Bowl kick returner Rashid Shaheed has not returned since leaving for a concussion check early in the second quarter.