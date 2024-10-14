 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye's first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers 'matched up perfectly' against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Panthers set to designate Jonathon Brooks for return

  
Published October 14, 2024 03:04 PM

Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks may be in the Panthers lineup soon.

Brooks tore his ACL while playing at Texas last season and the Panthers put the second-round pick on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp. During a Monday press conference, head coach Dave Canales said that the team plans to open up his practice window this week.

“He’s checked all the boxes in terms of his getting back to being able to practice, so we’re hoping to open that window today,” Canales said.

Canales declined to speculate on what kind of role Brooks would be in line for and said the team would see how he does in practice before making any plans on that front. Chuba Hubbard leads the team with 86 carries for 485 yards and two touchdowns.