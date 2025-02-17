Panthers set to hire Josh Hingst as strength and conditioning coach

The Panthers are making a change at the top of their strength and conditioning department.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that they have parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott. They are set to hire Vikings director of performance Josh Hingst to take over the role.

Hingst spent the last four seasons with the Vikings. He was the strength and conditioning coach for the Eagles from 2013-2020 and worked for both the Jaguars and the University of Nebraska before heading to Philadelphia.

Scott joined the Panthers in 2020 when Matt Rhule took over as their head coach. He also worked with Rhule at Baylor and Temple before joining him in Carolina.