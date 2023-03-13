 Skip navigation
Panthers, Shy Tuttle agree to deal

  
Published March 13, 2023 09:45 AM
nbc_pft_pantherstradeup_230313
March 13, 2023 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the Panthers move to trade two first-round picks, two second-round picks and D.J. Moore for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and weigh in on who they’ll take.

Defensive lineman Shy Tuttle is off to Carolina.

Tuttle’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln confirmed that their client has agreed to sign with the Panthers as a free agent. It is a three-year, $19.5 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed for Tuttle.

Tuttle started 14 times and appeared in every game in 2022. He had 49 tackles, two sacks, and five passes defensed in those games. He has 143 tackles, four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over 63 career games.

The Saints have also seen defensive tackle David Onyemata agree to a deal with the Falcons on Monday. Marcus Davenport and Kentavius Street are still set for free agency and their departures would make for a very different looking defensive line in New Orleans.