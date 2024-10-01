 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers sign Caleb Farley to practice squad, Chandler Wooten to active roster

  
Published October 1, 2024 06:47 PM

Cornerback Caleb Farley has found a place to continue his NFL career.

The Panthers announced that they have signed Farley to the practice squad. The 2021 first-round pick tried out for the team earlier in the day.

Farley was drafted by the Titans, but injuries limited him to 12 games during his time in Tennessee. He was credited with 14 tackles in those appearances.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed linebacker Chandler Wooten to the active roster. Wooten was on the practice squad and he takes the spot that opened up when the Panthers waived cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

Wooten had nine tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 17 games with the Panthers over the last two seasons.