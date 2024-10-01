Panthers sign Caleb Farley to practice squad, Chandler Wooten to active roster

Cornerback Caleb Farley has found a place to continue his NFL career.

The Panthers announced that they have signed Farley to the practice squad. The 2021 first-round pick tried out for the team earlier in the day.

Farley was drafted by the Titans, but injuries limited him to 12 games during his time in Tennessee. He was credited with 14 tackles in those appearances.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed linebacker Chandler Wooten to the active roster. Wooten was on the practice squad and he takes the spot that opened up when the Panthers waived cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

Wooten had nine tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 17 games with the Panthers over the last two seasons.