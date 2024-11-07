Panthers sign Chuba Hubbard to four-year extension

The Panthers and running back Chuba Hubbard are going to stay together for a while longer.

The team announced that they have signed Hubbard to a four-year contract extension on Thursday. They did not announce any terms, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a four-year, $33.2 million deal.

Hubbard will receive $15 million in fully guaranteed money and has a maximum value of $37.2 million.

Hubbard had 133 carries for 665 yards and five touchdowns to go with 26 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown so far this season. The 2021 fourth-round pick has 638 carries for 2,645 yards and 17 touchdowns for his career.

The Panthers picked Jonathon Brooks in the second round this year, but he has not played yet due to a knee injury he suffered in his final year of college. He was activated this week, but is likely to make his debut after the team’s Week 11 bye and is now set to share time in the backfield with Hubbard for several years to come.