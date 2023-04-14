Panthers sign Damiere Byrd

Wide receiver Damiere Byrd is back in Carolina.

The Panthers announced that they’ve signed Byrd as a free agent on Friday. He opened his NFL career by playing in 17 games for the team between the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Byrd caught 12 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in those outings. He moved on to the Cardinals in 2019 and has also played for the Patriots, Bears, and Falcons since leaving the Panthers.

Byrd appeared in 58 games with those teams and he posted 108 catches for 1,560 yards and five touchdowns.

The Panthers have also signed Adam Thielen and DJ Chark as free agent wideouts to go with Terrace Marshall, Laviska Shenault, and Shi Smith.