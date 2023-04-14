 Skip navigation
Panthers sign Damiere Byrd

  
Published April 14, 2023 10:44 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King debate the likelihood of draft possibilities, such as Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud going No. 1 overall, Jalen Carter going in the Top 5 or falling out of the Top 10 and more.

Wide receiver Damiere Byrd is back in Carolina.

The Panthers announced that they’ve signed Byrd as a free agent on Friday. He opened his NFL career by playing in 17 games for the team between the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Byrd caught 12 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in those outings. He moved on to the Cardinals in 2019 and has also played for the Patriots, Bears, and Falcons since leaving the Panthers.

Byrd appeared in 58 games with those teams and he posted 108 catches for 1,560 yards and five touchdowns.

The Panthers have also signed Adam Thielen and DJ Chark as free agent wideouts to go with Terrace Marshall, Laviska Shenault, and Shi Smith.