Panthers sign DeShawn Williams to the active roster, Shaq Lawson to the practice squad

The Panthers promoted veteran defensive end DeShawn Williams to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

They also signed veteran outside linebacker Shaq Lawson to the practice squad.

Williams and Lawson played together at Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina, before both went to Clemson.

Williams was elevated for two games earlier this season, after playing 16 games for the Panthers last year.

Lawson was with the Bills the past two seasons, his second stint with the team after Buffalo selected him in the first round in 2016. He also has spent time with the Dolphins, Texans and Jets.

Lawson, 30, has totaled 26 career sacks.

Jadeveon Clowney injured his shoulder last week against the Bears, playing 29 snaps.