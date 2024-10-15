 Skip navigation
Panthers sign LB Jacoby Windmon off Steelers practice squad

  
Published October 15, 2024 03:34 PM

The Panthers added a linebacker to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Jacoby Windmon has been signed off of the Steelers practice squad. The Panthers had an open roster spot after putting center Austin Corbett on injured reserve over the weekend.

Windmon signed with the Steelers after going undrafted in April. He was waived in late August and returned to the practice squad a couple of weeks ago.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed linebacker Shaq Quarterman to their practice squad. He spent his first four seasons with the Jaguars and spent time with the Eagles and Chargers earlier this year.