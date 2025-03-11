 Skip navigation
Panthers sign punter Sam Martin

  
March 11, 2025

Veteran punter Sam Martin has quickly found his new NFL team.

Martin, who was cut by the Bills last week, signed with the Panthers today. Martin’s agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that it’s a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old Martin is heading into his 13th NFL season. He was a fifth-round pick of the Lions in 2013 and spent seven seasons in Detroit. He then spent two years in Denver and three in Buffalo.

Last year Martin averaged 46.7 yards per punt and had 25 punts inside the 20-yard line, with five touchbacks.