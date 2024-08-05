 Skip navigation
Panthers sign QB Jake Luton, put Kemoko Turay on IR

  
August 5, 2024

Quarterback Jake Luton is back with the Panthers.

The Panthers signed Luton on Monday because they needed a healthy quarterback with Andy Dalton dealing with a quad injury. They placed edge rusher Kemoko Turay on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Luton spent time with the Panthers last summer and was on their practice squad until he was signed by the Saints in late September. He returned to the practice squad in Carolina after being released by the Saints in October.

His only regular season appearances came in three starts for the Jaguars during the 2020 season. Luton completed 54.5 percent of his passes while throwing two touchdowns and six interceptions in three Jacksonville losses.