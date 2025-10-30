Panthers sign QB Mike White to 53-man roster

The Panthers added a quarterback to their active roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed Mike White off of their practice squad. Guard Brady Christensen was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

White signed to the practice squad last week to give the team another quarterback while Bryce Young was dealing with an ankle injury. Young was back to full practice participation on Wednesday, but Andy Dalton missed practice with a thumb injury so the Panthers may need another backup option in Green Bay this weekend.

Christensen tore his Achilles in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills, so his 2025 season is over. The Panthers signed defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy to their practice squad to round out the day’s moves.