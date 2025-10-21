 Skip navigation
Panthers sign QB Mike White to practice squad

  
Published October 21, 2025 04:04 PM

The Panthers may not have Bryce Young available this week, so they moved to add some quarterback depth on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Mike White to their practice squad. White was most recently on the Bengals’ practice squad and he spent the summer with the Bills. He appeared in one game for Buffalo last season and made seven starts for the Jets over the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Young suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Jets and head coach Dave Canales called him “day-to-day” during a Monday press conference.

Andy Dalton is in line to start if Young does not play against the Bills in Week 8. White joins Hendon Hooker as options to be elevated from the practice squad as a backup.

The Panthers also signed linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the practice squad. Cornerback Keion Crossen and tackle Michael Tarquin were released in corresponding moves.