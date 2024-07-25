 Skip navigation
Panthers sign WR Deven Thompkins

  
Published July 25, 2024 04:10 PM

The Panthers have added a wide receiver.

Carolina announced on Thursday that the club has signed Deven Thompkins.

Thompkins, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers after entering the league as an undrafted free agent. He’s recorded 22 receptions for 115 yards with a touchdown. He’s also averaged 21.1 yards per kick return and 9.5 yards per punt return in his young career.

Thompkins has familiarity with Panthers head coach Dave Canales, as he was the Bucs’ offensive coordinator last year.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers waived defensive lineman Popo Aumavae with an injury designation.