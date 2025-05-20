 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpushv2_250520.jpg
When tush push became perceived as ‘problematic’
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250520.jpg
Vrabel doesn’t care about Patriots’ 2024 season
nbc_pft_derrickhenrycontract_250520.jpg
Henry ‘very grateful’ for Ravens organization

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpushv2_250520.jpg
When tush push became perceived as ‘problematic’
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250520.jpg
Vrabel doesn’t care about Patriots’ 2024 season
nbc_pft_derrickhenrycontract_250520.jpg
Henry ‘very grateful’ for Ravens organization

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers sign WR T.J. Luther, waive WR Moose Muhammad III

  
Published May 20, 2025 03:25 PM

The Panthers have made a couple of changes to their wide receiver group.

The team announced the signing of T.J. Luther on Tuesday. Moose Muhammad III was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Luther signed with the Jets after going undrafted in 2023. He landed on Carolina’s practice squad last year after further stints with the Patriots, Steelers, and Packers. Luther was waived earlier this month.

Muhammad was signed after going undrafted out of Texas A&M this year. He is the son of former Panthers wideout Muhsin Muhammad and he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire.