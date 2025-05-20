Panthers sign WR T.J. Luther, waive WR Moose Muhammad III

The Panthers have made a couple of changes to their wide receiver group.

The team announced the signing of T.J. Luther on Tuesday. Moose Muhammad III was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Luther signed with the Jets after going undrafted in 2023. He landed on Carolina’s practice squad last year after further stints with the Patriots, Steelers, and Packers. Luther was waived earlier this month.

Muhammad was signed after going undrafted out of Texas A&M this year. He is the son of former Panthers wideout Muhsin Muhammad and he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire.