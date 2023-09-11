Panthers still evaluating Jaycee Horn’s hamstring injury

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn left Sunday’s loss to the Falcons before halftime with a hamstring injury and there’s no word yet on when he might be back in action.

Horn said he was sore after the game and head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that the team is still evaluating the injury. The next update may come when the team gets back together for practice on Wednesday.

Injuries have been a frequent issue for Horn over the course of his career. The 2021 first-round pick broke his foot and missed 13 games as a rookie and missed four more during the 2022 season.

“It becomes very tough, becomes very tough man,” cornerback Donte Jackson said of Horn’s injuries on Sunday. “Just knowing the type of guy he is, and knowing how bad he wants it, how hard he works, and he never does anything wrong, you know what I’m saying? He’s always a great professional. He’s always doing everything that he’s supposed to do to be out there.”

C.J. Henderson took Horn’s spot in the secondary on Sunday and would presumably remain there against the Saints if Horn is unable to get back in action.