Panthers take halftime lead but lose Miles Sanders to injury

The Panthers got off to a strong start in the first half in Germany today, while the Giants looked like they were sleeping in.

Carolina jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, with quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard both playing well and the Panthers’ offense getting the better of the Giants’ defense.

The Giants’ offense, meanwhile, has been a mess, with Daniel Jones unable to get much of anything going, and Brian Daboll not trusting his offense enough to go for it on fourth down, kicking in multiple situations when the analytics would have said to go for it. The Giants did drive deep into Panthers territory once, but Jones’ pass was tipped by Jadeveon Clowney and intercepted by Xavier Woods.

The bad news for the Panthers was that running back Miles Sanders was carted off the field with a foot/ankle injury. But the Panthers’ offense has been just fine. The Giants’ offense has been anything but.