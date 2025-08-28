Panthers talking to WR Hunter Renfrow about returning

The Panthers released Hunter Renfrow on Tuesday, but the look of their wide receiver group changed on Wednesday.

They traded Adam Thielen to the Vikings and one common response to the move was that they could now bring Renfrow back to the team to help fill out the position. During a press conference on Thursday, Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan acknowledged that it is a possibility.

Morgan said he has remained in contact with Renfrow and let him know that the team is interested in bringing him back. Morgan said it would be worked out whether it was as a member of the 53-man roster or the practice squad, but added that Renfrow also has to decide what he thinks is best for him.

Renfrow spent five seasons with the Raiders, but did not play in 2024 while dealing with ulcerative colitis.