Panthers to add Renaldo Hill to coaching staff

  
Published January 30, 2025 06:46 AM

The Panthers added outside linebackers coach AC Carter on Wednesday and they are set to bring another defensive coach onto Dave Canales’s staff as well.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that they plan to hire former Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill. Hill’s title is not clear, but the Panthers need a safeties coach and Hill has experience playing and coaching in the secondary.

Hill was the Chargers’ defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 before moving on to a year with the Dolphins as their defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator.

Once Hill is officially on board, the Panthers will have three former coordinators working under Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Defensive line coach Todd Wash and senior defensive assistant Dom Capers are the others.