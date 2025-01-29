Report: Panthers hire Rams assistant AC Carter as their OLB coach

The Panthers are hiring the Rams assistant defensive line coach as their new outside linebackers coach, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

AC Carter worked with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as a defensive quality control coach with the Broncos in 2022 in Carter’s first season coaching in the NFL. He then joined the Rams.

Carter spent five years coaching at the college level — two at Kansas (graduate assistant/defensive assistant, 2020-21), one at Hampton (defensive tackles, 2019) and two at Eastern Illinois (graduate assistant/director of football operations in 2017, defensive line coach in 2018).

He began his coaching career coaching high school football in Louisiana for two years.