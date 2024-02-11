Panthers to hire Will Harriger as quarterbacks coach

Bryce Young’s growth as a quarterback will be a key part of the 2024 Panthers season and they’ve settled on a hire who will play a big role in that effort.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Will Harriger will be the team’s quarterbacks coach. It will not be Harriger’s first time working with Young or with Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

Harriger was most recently an offensive assistant with the Cowboys, but he was on the Seahawks staff with Canales earlier in his career. He’s also worked for the Falcons and Jaguars.

Outside of the NFL, Harriger worked with QB Collective developing high school quarterbacks. Young worked with that group before moving on to Alabama and the Panthers.