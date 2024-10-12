 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers’ Tommy Tremble fined after giving himself a concussion with head-first hit

  
Published October 12, 2024 04:32 PM

The NFL doesn’t only ban head-first hits to prevent players from injuring their opponents. The league also cracks down on those hits to protect players from injuring themselves.

Case in point, Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble, who gave himself a concussion by lowering his helmet into a tackler on Sunday against the Bears. The NFL has fined Tremble $17,083 for that.

Tremble wasn’t penalized on the play, but he absolutely should have been. It was a textbook example of what ball carriers are not allowed to do: He made no attempt to evade contact and instead lowered the crown of his own helmet directly into the helmet of Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who also suffered a concussion. Brisker was not fined, as he did not lower the crown of his helmet in the collision.

Tremble also lost a fumble when he knocked himself out on the play.