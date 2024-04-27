Panthers trade up to No. 46, select RB Jonathon Brooks

The Panthers have been wheeling and dealing to start Day 2 of the draft.

After trading out of the No. 39 overall pick, Carolina acquired the No. 46 overall pick from Indianapolis to select running back Jonathon Brooks out of Texas.

Brooks, 20, was behind Bijan Robinson for two seasons before taking over as the lead back for Texas in 2023. He rushed for 1,139 yards with 10 touchdowns in 11 games but tore his ACL.

He said during the scouting combine that he should be ready for the start of training camp.

In all, Brooks rushed for 1,479 yards with 16 touchdowns. He caught 28 passes for 335 yards with two TDs.

Brooks is the first running back to be selected in the 2024 draft.

Carolina received No. 46 from Indianapolis in exchange for No. 52, No. 142 in the fifth round, and No. 155 in the fifth round.