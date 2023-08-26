Panthers waive 11 players

The Panthers’ preseason ended on Friday night, and their process of cutting the roster down to 53 players began on Saturday morning.

The Panthers waived 11 players on Saturday: Quarterback Jake Luton, running back Camerun Peoples, wide receivers Gary Jennings and CJ Saunders, tackle Larnel Coleman, defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson, linebacker Bumper Pool, safeties Collin Duncan and Josh Thomas, cornerback Rejzohn Wright and kicker Matthew Wright.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said many of the Panthers’ young players played well enough to make the roster cut decisions difficult.

“Literally every position has battles in place, not just for the roster, but you know, play time, who’s starting, how we’re looking at things,” Reich said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “But the good news is they’re hard decisions, right? Because we feel good about the guys we have on our roster.”

The Panthers are now down to 79 players. They have to be at 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.