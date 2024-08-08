Panthers waive Caden Sterns after failed physical

Safety Caden Sterns won’t be joining the Panthers after all.

The Panthers claimed Sterns off of waivers on Tuesday, but his stay in the organization has turned out to be a very brief one. The Panthers announced that Sterns failed his physical and he will be placed back on waivers.

Sterns missed all but one game last season with a torn patellar tendon, but his departure from Denver was not due to a failed physical. The 2021 fifth-round pick had 49 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, and nine passes defensed in 21 games for the Broncos.

The move leaves the Panthers with an open spot on their 90-man roster.