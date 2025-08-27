Panthers waive DT Jaden Crumedy

Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy was the odd man out for the Panthers on Wednesday.

Crumedy made the cut to 53 players in Carolina on Tuesday, but he lost his spot on Wednesday. The Panthers claimed cornerback Damarri Mathis and wide receiver Dalevon Campbell off of waivers, so Crumedy was waived in a corresponding move.

The Panthers only had to open one spot because they traded wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Vikings earlier in the day.

Crumedy was a sixth-round pick last year. He had 13 tackles and a half-sack in five regular season appearances. If he clears waivers, Crumedy could return to Carolina as a member of their practice squad.