Under Pressure: AFC edition
Cowboys continue to 'step on rakes' with contracts
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Panthers waive DT Jaden Crumedy

  
Published August 27, 2025 02:17 PM

Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy was the odd man out for the Panthers on Wednesday.

Crumedy made the cut to 53 players in Carolina on Tuesday, but he lost his spot on Wednesday. The Panthers claimed cornerback Damarri Mathis and wide receiver Dalevon Campbell off of waivers, so Crumedy was waived in a corresponding move.

The Panthers only had to open one spot because they traded wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Vikings earlier in the day.

Crumedy was a sixth-round pick last year. He had 13 tackles and a half-sack in five regular season appearances. If he clears waivers, Crumedy could return to Carolina as a member of their practice squad.