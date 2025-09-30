 Skip navigation
Panthers waive LB D.J. Johnson, WR Dalevon Campbell

  
Published September 30, 2025 04:16 PM

The Panthers parted ways with a pair of players on Tuesday.

They announced that they have waived linebacker D.J. Johnson and wide receiver Dalevon Campbell. Campbell was let go with an injury designation, so he will land on injured reserve if he is not claimed.

No corresponding moves were made, so the Panthers have a pair of open roster spots to work with this week.

Johnson was a 2023 third-round pick and he had 62 tackles, a half-sack, and a fumble recovery in 31 games for the team.

Campbell had one special teams tackle in two games for the Panthers this season.