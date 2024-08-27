Panthers will keep Jonathon Brooks on NFI list

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said this summer that the team hoped to have rookie running back Jonathon Brooks in the lineup around Week Three or Four, but it will be a little later than that.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers will leave Brooks on the non-football injury list for the start of the regular season. That will remove him from the active roster and will leave him ineligible to play in the first four games of the regular season.

Brooks tore his ACL during his final season at Texas, but the Panthers still selected him in the second round in April.

Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, Mike Boone, Raheem Blackshear, and Jaden Shirden are the other backs on the roster in Carolina ahead of their final cuts.