nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Panthers won’t have Adam Thielen, Jonathon Brooks on Sunday

  
Published November 2, 2024 04:54 PM

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen isn’t ready to get back in the lineup yet.

Thielen was downgraded to out by the team on Saturday. Thielen remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and was originally listed as doubtful to play.

Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks is in the same boat. He remains on the non-football injury list and his NFL debut will have to wait at least one more week.

Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, safety Jordan Fuller, and linebacker D.J. Wonnum will not be activated for Sunday’s game against the Saints either.

The Panthers also signed tight end Jordan Matthews to the active roster. The rounded out the day’s moves by elevating cornerback Caleb Farley and wide receiver Deven Thompkins from the practice squad.