Panthers won’t have Diontae Johnson or Adam Thielen this Sunday

  
Published October 25, 2024 12:54 PM

Bryce Young will be back at quarterback for the Panthers on Sunday, but he’ll be short on targets.

The Panthers ruled wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen out for their game against the Broncos. Johnson has a rib injury while Thielen will remain on injured reserve with his hamstring injury through the weekend.

Andy Dalton missed practice for the third straight day with the right thumb injury he suffered in a Tuesday car accident and has been listed as doubtful. That suggests Jack Plummer will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Young’s backup.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) and running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) are also listed as doubtful while safety Nick Scott (hamstring), safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring), linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad), and safety Jammie Robinson (knee) have been ruled out.

Defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (knee), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (hamstring), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring, groin), right tackle Taylor Moton (groin), tackle Yosh Nijman (knee), tight end Tommy Tremble (knee), linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder), defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (ankle), and safety Sam Franklin (personal, foot) are listed as questionable.