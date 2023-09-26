Panthers work out Kellen Mond

The Panthers not only worked out quarterback Bryce Perkins, but the NFL’s tryout list also shows they worked out quarterback Kellen Mond on Tuesday.

The team is looking for a practice squad replacement for Jake Luton, who left to sign with the Saints’ active roster.

The Browns cut Mond out of the preseason and chose to sign PJ Walker to the practice squad as the third quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Vikings made Mond a third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2021. He played in one game as a rookie, completing 2 of 3 passes for 5 yards.

The Vikings waived Mond out of the preseason in 2022, and the Browns claimed him off waivers. He did not play for the Browns last season.

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Andy Dalton started, and Luton was the backup. But now Luton is in New Orleans, leaving the Panthers without anyone behind Dalton.