Panthers WR Jalen Coker will return to practice this week

  
Wide receiver Jalen Coker is on his way back to the Panthers lineup.

Head coach Dave Canales said at a Monday press conference that Coker will practice with the team on Wednesday. Coker is on injured reserve after hurting his quad this summer and will have a three-week window to practice with the team after being designated for return.

Coker can be activated at any point in that window, but Canales said that it’s too soon to know if a Week 6 return is a possibility.

Coker had 32 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games with the Panthers as a rookie last season.