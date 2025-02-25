 Skip navigation
Panthers WR Xavier Legette had foot surgery

  
Published February 25, 2025 01:44 PM

Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette dealt with a left wrist injury during his rookie season, but that’s not what sent him to the operating room this offseason.

General Manager Dan Morgan told reporters on Tuesday that Legette had foot surgery after the end of the team’s season. Morgan said Legette had “discomfort” during the season and that he’s not expected to be out for a long time.

Morgan added that the wrist was evaluated by doctors as well and the recommendation was for rest rather than a surgical procedure.

Legette had 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, although his most memorable moment might have been a drop that kept the Panthers from upsetting the Eagles late in the regular season.