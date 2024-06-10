Pants from Tom Brady’s final game sell at auction for $89,100

The game-used memorabilia craze extends to pants. Especially the pants of a GOAT.

According to Darren Rovell, the pants worn by Tom Brady in his final NFL game recently sold at auction for $89,100. In that game, the Bucs lost to the Cowboys in the wild-card round of the 2022 playoffs.

That’s still a far cry from the jersey worn in the same game. That item previously went for $1.39 million.

The only game pants to sell for more were worn by Babe Ruth. His 1921 pair went for $183,500 in 2012. Pants he wore from 1928 to 1932 sold in 2014 for $90,000.

Earlier this year, Brady kicked the door open to the possibility of an in-season return, as an injury replacement. That would presumably undermine the value of the “last game ever” pants — and jersey. And everything else he was wearing during the game that was (at least for now) his most recent final game.

The ball that was his final touchdown pass sold for $518,000 in 2022. And then he unretired and the auction house surprisingly voided the sale.

This time around, anyone who plunks down cash for Brady’s last-ever anything knows or should know that Brady still might unretire for a second time.