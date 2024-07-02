Paris Johnson aims to be the best tackle in the NFL

Paris Johnson is playing a new position in his second NFL season and he’s set some big goals for himself as he shifts from right tackle to left tackle for the Cardinals.

Johnson closed out his rookie year with strong play in the final weeks and he sees that as a stepping stone to much bigger things in 2024 and beyond. During an appearance on NFL Network, Johnson, who was the sixth overall pick in 2023, said that he’s aiming to be the very best player at his position at some point in the future.

“Yeah, I think personally, just Year Two, being able to fulfill all of the expectations that I have for myself, expectations that the team has for me being here. My goal ultimately is to be the best tackle in the game,” Johnson said.

The Cardinals added Johnson’s former Ohio State teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. at the top of this year’s draft and the hope in Arizona is that the two Buckeyes become part of the foundation of the next winning team in the desert.