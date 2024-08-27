 Skip navigation
Parris Campbell, John Ross among Eagles cuts

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:16 PM

The Eagles’ trade for Jahan Dotson last week didn’t do anything to help a couple of veteran wide receiver make the cut with the Eagles on Tuesday.

Parris Campbell and John Ross were both released as the Eagles dropped to 53 players. Both wideouts signed with the Eagles this offseason and they are eligible to sign with another team right away.

Linebacker Oren Burks was also released along with offensive linemen Nick Gates, Matt Hennessy, and Brett Toth. Offensive linemen Gottlieb Ayedze, Anim Dankwah, Dylan McMahon, Jason Poe, and Laekin Vakalahi; running backs Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols, and Kendall Milton; tight ends Kevin Foelsch, E.J. Jenkins, and Armani Rogers; defensive linemen Gabe Hall, Tarron Jackson and P.J. Mustipher; wide receivers Jacob Harris, Griffin Hebert, Joseph Ngata, and Austin Watkins; defensive backs Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson, Andre Sam, Shon Stephens, and Caden Sterns; and linebackers Terrell Lewis and Brandon Smith were waived.

Safety Sydney Brown will open the season on the physically unable to perform list and, as previously reported, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Ainias Smith have been designated to return from injured reserve.