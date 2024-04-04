Pat Freiermuth: Russell Wilson has been great about starting to build connections

Quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t waiting for the start of the team’s offseason program to start creating ties to his new Steelers teammates.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth made an appearance on Around the 412 this week and said that he was recently in California to work out with Wilson. Wide receivers Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson were also part of the session and Freiermuth said it’s been part of a good start to the bonding process with the team’s new quarterback.

“I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes,” Freiermuth said. “He’s been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He’s a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us.”

Coming off two bad seasons and with Justin Fields also in Pittsburgh, Wilson has plenty of reason to be doing everything possible to get off to a fast start in Pittsburgh. The offseason work with his receivers fits right into that.