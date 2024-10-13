 Skip navigation
Pat Surtain II out with concussion

  
Published October 13, 2024 04:44 PM

The Broncos will not have one of their key defensive players for at least the rest of Sunday’s game.

Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II is out with a concussion.

Surtain went down in the first quarter while defending a pass to receiver Ladd McConkey early in the first quarter.

Last week, Surtain had two interceptions — including one he returned 100 yards for a touchdown. He has four passes defensed and 14 total tackles so far in 2024.

Surtain being diagnosed with a concussion on Sunday likely will sideline him for Denver’s Week 7 matchup with New Orleans, as the two teams will play on Thursday night.