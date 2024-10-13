Pat Surtain II out with concussion

The Broncos will not have one of their key defensive players for at least the rest of Sunday’s game.

Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II is out with a concussion.

Surtain went down in the first quarter while defending a pass to receiver Ladd McConkey early in the first quarter.

Last week, Surtain had two interceptions — including one he returned 100 yards for a touchdown. He has four passes defensed and 14 total tackles so far in 2024.

Surtain being diagnosed with a concussion on Sunday likely will sideline him for Denver’s Week 7 matchup with New Orleans, as the two teams will play on Thursday night.