Pat Surtain, J.K. Dobbins remain out of practice for Broncos

It looks like Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain is on track to miss his third straight game.

Surtain remained out of practice on Thursday because of a pectoral injury. The Broncos will make injury designations for their game against the Chiefs on Friday, but it’s hard to imagine Surtain going so long without practicing and jumping back into the lineup even if he does get in some work to close out the week.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (foot), linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring), tight end Nate Adkins (knee), and linebacker Alex Singleton (illness) also missed practice for the second straight day. Singleton had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor last week and indicated he will miss time when he announced his illness earlier this week. Dobbins injured his foot in last Thursday’s win over the Raiders.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (back) was added to the injury report as a limited participant. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb), wide receiver Trent Sherfield (toe), wide receiver Marvin Mims (concussion), and linebacker Garrett Wallow (hamstring) were listed as full participants.