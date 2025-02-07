 Skip navigation
Pat Surtain II wins defensive player of the year

  
Published February 6, 2025 09:16 PM

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II became the second player in team history to win defensive player of the year. He joined Hall of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar (1978) in earning the award.

Von Miller finished second in voting for the award in 2012 and 2016 when he was with the Broncos, and cornerback Champ Bailey was second in 2002 when he played in Denver.

Surtain won the award with 330 points and 26 of 50 first-place votes. Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (205 points, 11 first-place votes), was second, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett (162, 5) third, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (114, 3) fourth and Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (63, 2) fifth.

Surtain matched a career high in interceptions (4) and led the NFL with 132 interception return yards. He scored a 100-yard touchdown on a pick-six against the Raiders in Week 5.

He had 11 passes defensed, his fourth consecutive season with double-digit passes defensed.

According to the team, Surtain had 92 coverage snaps against five AFC Pro Bowlers this season and allowed six receptions on 16 targets for 56 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and an 8.3 passer rating.

He also won first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl honors, NFLPA Players’ first-team All-Pro, PFWA All-NFL player, 101 Award AFC defensive player of the year and Demaryius Thomas Team MVP.