Patrick Mahomes 5-yard touchdown gives Chiefs 16-6 lead

At long last, the Chiefs’ offense has found a little rhythm.

Kansas City took the first drive of the third quarter 74 yards in 11 plays, capping it with Patrick Mahomes’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton.

The Chiefs now lead the Giants 16-6 with 8:22 left in the third quarter.

After an ugly first half, the Chiefs got going with a 17-yard pass from Mahomes to Hollywood Brown. Then a 13-yard pass on third-and-3 to Travis Kelce kept the chains moving and put the ball in New York territory.

Finally, the Chiefs converted third-and-3 with Mahomes finding Thornton in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard score.

Though he missed a 40-yard field goal earlier in the contest, Harrison Butker nailed the extra point to make it a 10-point game.

Mahomes is now 17-of-28 for 145 yards with a touchdown.