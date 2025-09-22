 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Patrick Mahomes 5-yard touchdown gives Chiefs 16-6 lead

  
Published September 21, 2025 10:24 PM

At long last, the Chiefs’ offense has found a little rhythm.

Kansas City took the first drive of the third quarter 74 yards in 11 plays, capping it with Patrick Mahomes’ 5-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton.

The Chiefs now lead the Giants 16-6 with 8:22 left in the third quarter.

After an ugly first half, the Chiefs got going with a 17-yard pass from Mahomes to Hollywood Brown. Then a 13-yard pass on third-and-3 to Travis Kelce kept the chains moving and put the ball in New York territory.

Finally, the Chiefs converted third-and-3 with Mahomes finding Thornton in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard score.

Though he missed a 40-yard field goal earlier in the contest, Harrison Butker nailed the extra point to make it a 10-point game.

Mahomes is now 17-of-28 for 145 yards with a touchdown.