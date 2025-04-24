Patrick Mahomes: A healthy Hollywood Brown should see an expanded role

The much-ballyhooed signing of Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million deal in 2024 didn’t work out as planned for the Chiefs. Brown was touted as the upgrade at wide receiver the team had been searching for.

Brown, though, injured his sternoclavicular joint in the preseason, requiring surgery and costing him 15 games.

In his five games, which included three postseason games, Brown made a modest 14 receptions for 141 yards.

The Chiefs, though, re-signed Brown to the same deal for 2025, hoping for better health and better results for the 27-year-old player.

“It’s hard to throw guys in at the end of the season and try to give him a huge role,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Tuesday, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I was happy to have him back at the end of the season and for him to kind of get back in within the offense, but I think now with hopefully him having the full offseason and training camp and keep staying healthy and continue to [expand] his role even more. You can see when he gets to football in his hands and he has a huge role in our offense, it makes everybody go.”

With Brown and Rashee Rice out most of the season, rookie Xavier Worthy was the team’s leading receiver last season with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns.

Mahomes expects a more explosive offense if he has Brown, Rice and Worthy this season.

“Everything looks great right now getting the guys back and healthy,” Mahomes said. “I think the offense has a chance to be really, really good. The core group will be back in its entirety, so the goal is to try to build on it and get even better and try to get back to some of the explosive passing plays that we’ve done in years past.”