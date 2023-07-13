 Skip navigation
Top News

Rouven Mohr.png
Lamborghini’s chief technical officer details new LMDh progress for 2024 in IMSA, WEC
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_danaopenrd1rhl_230713.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_lucasgloverintvv2_230713.jpg
Glover reflects on stellar Round 1 at Barabsol
nbc_rugby_ilonamaherfullintv_230713.jpg
Maher explains love for sports; inspiring others

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patrick Mahomes: Andy Reid is simply the best

  
Published July 13, 2023 07:07 PM

Michael Vick recently opened the debate about whether Andy Reid deserves consideration for greatest coach of all time. Patrick Mahomes would like to second that notion.

Since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, the Chiefs are 64-18 in the regular season and 11-3 in the postseason with three AFC titles and two Super Bowl rings. Mahomes has two MVP awards.

Both Reid and Mahomes are headed toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame with years remaining in their careers.

“He’s meant the world to me. He’s just the best,” Mahomes told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “He’s the best coach, obviously, one of the best coaches of all time, but he’s just one of the best people of all time. He’s learned how to get the most out of me every day. He doesn’t let me be satisfied with where I’m at. He teaches me a ton.

“Not only the quarterback position, but how to be a leader and how to be a great dad and how to be a great husband. He lets me be who I am every single day. I think if I’d have went to some other places, I would’ve had to learn how to play the quarterback position a different way, and he just lets me play the quarterback position the way that I want to play it. I think that’s what’s made me such a different type of quarterback in this league.”

Who knows what would have happened had Mahomes not slid in 2017, with the Chiefs selecting him 10th overall. The Browns, Bears, 49ers, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Chargers, Panthers and Bengals passed on him.

Mahomes landed in the perfect place with the perfect coach, and now instead of discussing Reid as the greatest coach without a title, Reid is in the discussion for the greatest coach of all time.