Patrick Mahomes: Andy Reid is simply the best

Michael Vick recently opened the debate about whether Andy Reid deserves consideration for greatest coach of all time. Patrick Mahomes would like to second that notion.

Since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, the Chiefs are 64-18 in the regular season and 11-3 in the postseason with three AFC titles and two Super Bowl rings. Mahomes has two MVP awards.

Both Reid and Mahomes are headed toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame with years remaining in their careers.

“He’s meant the world to me. He’s just the best,” Mahomes told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “He’s the best coach, obviously, one of the best coaches of all time, but he’s just one of the best people of all time. He’s learned how to get the most out of me every day. He doesn’t let me be satisfied with where I’m at. He teaches me a ton.

“Not only the quarterback position, but how to be a leader and how to be a great dad and how to be a great husband. He lets me be who I am every single day. I think if I’d have went to some other places, I would’ve had to learn how to play the quarterback position a different way, and he just lets me play the quarterback position the way that I want to play it. I think that’s what’s made me such a different type of quarterback in this league.”

Who knows what would have happened had Mahomes not slid in 2017, with the Chiefs selecting him 10th overall. The Browns, Bears, 49ers, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Chargers, Panthers and Bengals passed on him.

Mahomes landed in the perfect place with the perfect coach, and now instead of discussing Reid as the greatest coach without a title, Reid is in the discussion for the greatest coach of all time.